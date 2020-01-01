Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Helio P70 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 190K vs 106K
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880
146
Helio P70 +107%
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880
915
Helio P70 +52%
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880
106117
Helio P70 +80%
190902

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Helio P70

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 3
Shading units 16 48
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 255 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2017 October 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site MediaTek Helio P70 official site

