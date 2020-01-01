Exynos 7880 vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 106K vs 93K
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Performs 72% better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 more cores
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio X20 +82%
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +12%
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880 +14%
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|4
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|May 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6797
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
