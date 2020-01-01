Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Supports 209% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~90%)
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1400 MHz)
- Announced 11 months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7880 +62%
72937
44910
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880 +15%
146
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +124%
919
410
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|24
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
