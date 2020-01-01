Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 429 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3) with the newer 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.1x)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Performs 46% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 106K vs 82K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880 +29%
106117
Snapdragon 429
82250

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 429

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1900 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 4 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Adreno 504
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 950 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 3 1
Shading units 16 96
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 48.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2017 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SDM429
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

