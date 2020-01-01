Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 430
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~90%)
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
- Performs 48% better in floating-point computations
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7880 +32%
72937
55287
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Snapdragon 430 +21%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
919
Snapdragon 430 +9%
999
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|September 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8937
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
