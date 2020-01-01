Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.1x)
- Performs 48% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 106K vs 97K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Snapdragon 439 +21%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +13%
915
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880 +9%
106117
97286
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 439
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|16
|96
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM439
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
