Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Supports 121% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 75% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Snapdragon 450 +3%
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
919
Snapdragon 450 +6%
972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
88067
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|June 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM450
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
