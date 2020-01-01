Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 450 – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 450

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Supports 121% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Performs 75% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 450

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Adreno 506
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 950 MHz 600-650 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 96
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2017 June 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SDM450
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 450 and Exynos 7880 or ask any questions
