Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- Supports 19% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 147K vs 106K
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Snapdragon 460 +75%
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
915
Snapdragon 460 +39%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106117
Snapdragon 460 +39%
147298
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 460
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|16
|256
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
