Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 4-years and 1-month later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 106K
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|39513
|-
|GPU
|18567
|-
|Memory
|25235
|-
|UX
|21853
|-
|Total score
|106726
|126951
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
146
Snapdragon 480 +168%
391
Multi-Core Score
919
Snapdragon 480 +56%
1432
|Image compression
|66.05 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.32 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|19 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.9 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.36 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.22 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|331.2 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|January 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
