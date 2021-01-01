Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 106K
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 7880
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

Exynos 7880
106726
Snapdragon 480 +19%
126951
CPU 39513 -
GPU 18567 -
Memory 25235 -
UX 21853 -
Total score 106726 126951

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Exynos 7880
146
Snapdragon 480 +168%
391
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7880
919
Snapdragon 480 +56%
1432
Image compression 66.05 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.32 images/s -
Speech recognition 19 words/s -
Machine learning 12.9 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.36 images/s -
HTML 5 1.22 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 331.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 4 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Adreno 619
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 16 128
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2017 January 2021
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SM4350
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

