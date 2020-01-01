Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Supports 55% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
72937
Snapdragon 630 +24%
90219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Snapdragon 630 +21%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
919
Snapdragon 630 +7%
987
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|May 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM630
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
