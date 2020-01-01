Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 630 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Supports 55% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 10.66 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7880
72937
Snapdragon 630 +24%
90219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 630

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Adreno 508
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 96
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 163 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 10.66 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 642
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2017 May 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM630
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 630 and Exynos 7880 or ask any questions
