Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Supports 121% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Snapdragon 632 +81%
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
919
Snapdragon 632 +16%
1064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
120542
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM632
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
