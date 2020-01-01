Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 10 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Snapdragon 636 +88%
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
919
Snapdragon 636 +23%
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
148783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|October 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM636
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
Cast your vote
2 (25%)
6 (75%)
Total votes: 8
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 7880 and Samsung Exynos 7904
- Samsung Exynos 7880 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Samsung Exynos 7880 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Samsung Exynos 7880 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Samsung Exynos 7880 and Samsung Exynos 8890
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Samsung Exynos 9611