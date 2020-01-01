Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 650
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3) with the older 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- Has 2 cores more
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1800 MHz)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
72937
Snapdragon 650 +22%
88859
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Snapdragon 650 +87%
273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +12%
919
821
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon V56
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|February 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8956
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
