We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3) with the older 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Announced 1 year and 11 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7880
72937
Snapdragon 650 +22%
88859
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 650

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 6
Frequency 1900 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Adreno 510
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 950 MHz 600 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon V56
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X8
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced January 2017 February 2015
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MSM8956
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 650 and Exynos 7880 or ask any questions
