Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 652
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1800 MHz)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 106K vs 98K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Snapdragon 652 +79%
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
915
Snapdragon 652 +9%
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880 +8%
106117
98420
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 652
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|February 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8976
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
