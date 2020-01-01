Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 652 – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 652

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 106K vs 98K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880 +8%
106117
Snapdragon 652
98420

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 652

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 4 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Adreno 510
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 950 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 3 1
Shading units 16 128
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X8
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2017 February 2015
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MSM8976
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site

