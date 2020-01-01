Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Snapdragon 660 +132%
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
919
Snapdragon 660 +44%
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|May 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM660
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
