We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • Supports 19% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 106K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880
146
Snapdragon 662 +115%
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880
915
Snapdragon 662 +55%
1416
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880
106117
Snapdragon 662 +69%
178999

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 662

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 4 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Adreno 610
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 16 96
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 272 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2017 January 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM615
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site

