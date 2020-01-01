Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Performs 4.9x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 179K vs 106K
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Snapdragon 670 +138%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
915
Snapdragon 670 +44%
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106117
Snapdragon 670 +70%
179998
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 670
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|August 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM670
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
