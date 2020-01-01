Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 675 – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 675

Exynos 7880
Exynos 7880
VS
Snapdragon 675
Snapdragon 675

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1 year and 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880
146
Snapdragon 675 +192%
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880
919
Snapdragon 675 +52%
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 675

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Adreno 612
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 700-750 MHz
Cores 3 -
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит

Connectivity

Modem - X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2017 October 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM675
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 675 and Exynos 7880 or ask any questions
