Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- Supports 19% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 5.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 106K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Snapdragon 720G +291%
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
915
Snapdragon 720G +89%
1728
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106117
Snapdragon 720G +165%
281004
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 720G
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7125
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
