Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 720G

Exynos 7880
Exynos 7880
VS
Snapdragon 720G
Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
  • Supports 19% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Performs 5.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 106K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880
106117
Snapdragon 720G +165%
281004

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Adreno 618
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 16 128
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2017 January 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7125
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Kirin 970 vs Exynos 7880
2. Snapdragon 625 vs Exynos 7880
3. Snapdragon 636 vs Exynos 7880
4. Snapdragon 820 vs Exynos 7880
5. Kirin 659 vs Exynos 7880
6. Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 720G
7. Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 720G
8. Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 720G
9. Kirin 810 vs Snapdragon 720G
10. Kirin 980 vs Snapdragon 720G

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 720G and Exynos 7880, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish