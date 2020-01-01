Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 730 – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 730

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Higher GPU frequency (~90%)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Performs 5.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2 years and 4 months later
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880
146
Snapdragon 730 +272%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880
919
Snapdragon 730 +96%
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 730

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Adreno 618
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 500 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2017 April 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AA
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730 and Exynos 7880 or ask any questions
