Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 732G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
18
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
22
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Performs 6.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 350K vs 124K
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1900 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|41094
|101696
|GPU
|20647
|92391
|Memory
|27582
|54702
|UX
|33217
|96441
|Total score
|124271
|350349
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
145
Snapdragon 732G +292%
569
Multi-Core Score
930
Snapdragon 732G +93%
1797
|Image compression
|66.05 Mpixels/s
|108.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.32 images/s
|13.8 images/s
|Speech recognition
|19 words/s
|26.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|12.9 images/s
|25.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.36 images/s
|15.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.22 Mnodes/s
|1.58 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|331.2 Krows/s
|549.4 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|36 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|38 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|63 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 732G
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|810 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|435 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|August 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
