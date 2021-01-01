Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 732G – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 732G

Exynos 7880
VS
Snapdragon 732G
Exynos 7880
Snapdragon 732G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Performs 6.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 350K vs 124K
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1900 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7880
vs
Snapdragon 732G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7880
124271
Snapdragon 732G +182%
350349
CPU 41094 101696
GPU 20647 92391
Memory 27582 54702
UX 33217 96441
Total score 124271 350349
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 66.05 Mpixels/s 108.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.32 images/s 13.8 images/s
Speech recognition 19 words/s 26.7 words/s
Machine learning 12.9 images/s 25.8 images/s
Camera shooting 5.36 images/s 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 1.22 Mnodes/s 1.58 Mnodes/s
SQLite 331.2 Krows/s 549.4 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 36 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 38 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 63 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 61 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 732G

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Adreno 618
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 810 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 16 128
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 435 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 688
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2017 August 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 732G and Exynos 7880, or ask any questions
