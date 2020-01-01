Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 801
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 106K vs 62K
- Higher GPU frequency (~64%)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1900 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Snapdragon 801 +7%
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +60%
915
573
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880 +70%
106117
62293
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 801
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 330
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|578 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|148 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2560 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|February 2014
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8974AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
