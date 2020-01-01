Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~52%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 7x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Supports 81% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 16.5 GB/s)
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
72937
Snapdragon 820 +109%
152625
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Snapdragon 820 +122%
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +14%
919
809
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|624 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|November 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
