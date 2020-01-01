Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 821
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 7.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Supports 81% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 16.5 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 8 score – 177K vs 106K
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Snapdragon 821 +137%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +20%
915
761
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106117
Snapdragon 821 +67%
177524
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 821
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2342 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|11 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|653 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|16
|256
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|519 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24 бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|July 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996 Pro
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
