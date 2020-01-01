Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Performs 7.9x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Supports 81% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 16.5 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Snapdragon 835 +168%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
919
Snapdragon 835 +87%
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
281291
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|710 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|November 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8998
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
