We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Performs 7.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Supports 81% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 16.5 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880
146
Snapdragon 835 +168%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880
919
Snapdragon 835 +87%
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Snapdragon 835

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2450 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Adreno 540
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 950 MHz 710 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 558 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic

Connectivity

Modem - X16 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 16
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2017 November 2016
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MSM8998
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site

