We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 16.5 GB/s)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 114K vs 106K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880
146
Exynos 7420 +81%
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +3%
915
Exynos 7420
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880
106117
Exynos 7420 +8%
114552

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Exynos 7420

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 4 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Mali-T760 MP8
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 950 MHz 772 MHz
Execution units 3 8
Shading units 16 128
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 302 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1033 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 24.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Shannon 333
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2017 April 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site Samsung Exynos 7420 official site

