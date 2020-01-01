Exynos 7880 vs Exynos 7570
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3) with the older 4-core Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
47
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Supports 121% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Has 4 cores more
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1400 MHz)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7880 +57%
72937
46452
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
919
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|2
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|36 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1363 x 1280
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|August 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
