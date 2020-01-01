Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Exynos 7570 – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Exynos 7570

Exynos 7880
Exynos 7880
VS
Exynos 7570
Exynos 7570

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3) with the older 4-core Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Supports 121% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7880 +57%
72937
Exynos 7570
46452
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Exynos 7570

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1900 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Mali T-720 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 950 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 3 2
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 36 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1363 x 1280
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2017 August 2016
Class Low end Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site Samsung Exynos 7570 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7570 and Exynos 7880 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish