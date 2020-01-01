Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Exynos 7870 – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Exynos 7870

Exynos 7880
Exynos 7880
VS
Exynos 7870
Exynos 7870

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 106K vs 85K
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880 +14%
146
Exynos 7870
128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +87%
915
Exynos 7870
490
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880 +24%
106117
Exynos 7870
85784

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Exynos 7870

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 1600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 4 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Mali-T830 MP1
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 950 MHz 700 MHz
Execution units 3 1
Shading units 16 16
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 23 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2017 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site Samsung Exynos 7870 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7870 and Exynos 7880, or ask any questions
