Exynos 7880 vs Exynos 7870
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
14
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
20
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Announced 11-months later
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1600 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 106K vs 85K
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880 +14%
146
128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +87%
915
490
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880 +24%
106117
85784
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Exynos 7870
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|700 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|16
|16
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|23 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
