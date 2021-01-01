Exynos 7880 vs Exynos 7872
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3) with the newer 6-core Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
18
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|39513
|51214
|GPU
|18567
|16685
|Memory
|25235
|24627
|UX
|21853
|29764
|Total score
|105105
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
145
Exynos 7872 +101%
292
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7880 +18%
908
772
|Image compression
|66.05 Mpixels/s
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.32 images/s
|6.86 images/s
|Speech recognition
|19 words/s
|16.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|12.9 images/s
|10.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.36 images/s
|5.89 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.22 Mnodes/s
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|331.2 Krows/s
|233.4 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Exynos 7872
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|16
|16
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|January 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
