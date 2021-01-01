Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Exynos 7872 – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Exynos 7872

Exynos 7880
VS
Exynos 7872
Exynos 7880
Exynos 7872

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3) with the newer 6-core Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7880
vs
Exynos 7872

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 39513 51214
GPU 18567 16685
Memory 25235 24627
UX 21853 29764
Total score 105105 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7880
145
Exynos 7872 +101%
292
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7880 +18%
908
Exynos 7872
772
Image compression 66.05 Mpixels/s 48.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.32 images/s 6.86 images/s
Speech recognition 19 words/s 16.1 words/s
Machine learning 12.9 images/s 10.5 images/s
Camera shooting 5.36 images/s 5.89 images/s
HTML 5 1.22 Mnodes/s 0.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite 331.2 Krows/s 233.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Exynos 7872

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 6
Frequency 1900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Mali-G71 MP1
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 3 1
Shading units 16 16
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2017 January 2018
Class Low end Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site Samsung Exynos 7872 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7872 and Exynos 7880, or ask any questions
