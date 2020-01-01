Exynos 7884B vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Has 6 more cores
- Announced 4-years and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of Apple A9
- Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 110K
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (1850 vs 1560 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
247
Apple A9 +121%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
905
Apple A9 +10%
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
110537
Apple A9 +54%
170365
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Apple A9
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|32
|192
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
