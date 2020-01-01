Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Apple A9

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Has 6 more cores
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of Apple A9
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 110K
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (1850 vs 1560 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7884B
247
Apple A9 +121%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B
905
Apple A9 +10%
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B
110537
Apple A9 +54%
170365

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 1560 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 770 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 32 192
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 September 2015
Class Low end Flagship

