Exynos 7884B vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- Performs 56% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- 51% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1560 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7884B +25%
95999
76609
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
894
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|January 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 7904 or Exynos 7884B
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or HiSilicon Kirin 659