We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Announced 9-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 110K
  • 41% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7884B
247
Kirin 710F +34%
331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B
905
Kirin 710F +50%
1355
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B
110537
Kirin 710F +54%
170080

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 January 2019
Class Low end Mid range

