We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Performs 91% better in floating-point computations
  • 60% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 110K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7884B
247
Kirin 955 +38%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B
905
Kirin 955 +22%
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B
110537
Kirin 955 +8%
119162

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 770 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 April 2016
Class Low end Flagship

