Exynos 7884B vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
14
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Has 4 more cores
- Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 80K
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1560 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7884B +52%
247
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B +66%
905
544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B +38%
110537
80259
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
