We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 80K
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7884B +52%
247
Helio A22
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B +66%
905
Helio A22
544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B +38%
110537
Helio A22
80259

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1560 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 770 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced September 2019 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6762M
Official page - MediaTek Helio A22 official site

