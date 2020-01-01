Exynos 7884B vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Performs 53% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 90K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1560 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 10-months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7884B +83%
247
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B +92%
905
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B +22%
110537
90289
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Helio G25
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
