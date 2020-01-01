Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Helio G35 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Helio G35

Exynos 7884B
Exynos 7884B
VS
Helio G35
Helio G35

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Performs 18% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • 47% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7884B +40%
247
Helio G35
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B
905
Helio G35 +11%
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B +1%
110537
Helio G35
109082

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 770 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2019 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Official page - MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (33.3%)
6 (66.7%)
Total votes: 9

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 7884B or Exynos 9611
2. Samsung Exynos 7884B or Exynos 7904
3. Samsung Exynos 7884B or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
4. Samsung Exynos 7884B or Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
5. Samsung Exynos 7884B or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
6. MediaTek Helio G35 or Samsung Exynos 9611
7. MediaTek Helio G35 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
8. MediaTek Helio G35 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
9. MediaTek Helio G35 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
10. MediaTek Helio G35 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Exynos 7884B, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish