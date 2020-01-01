Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Helio G70 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Helio G70

Exynos 7884B
Exynos 7884B
VS
Helio G70
Helio G70

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 198K vs 110K
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7884B
247
Helio G70 +46%
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B
905
Helio G70 +42%
1285
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B
110537
Helio G70 +80%
198910

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Helio G70

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 January 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - MediaTek Helio G70 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
5 (100%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 7884B or Samsung Exynos 9611
2. Samsung Exynos 7884B or Samsung Exynos 7904
3. Samsung Exynos 7884B or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
4. Samsung Exynos 7884B or Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
5. Samsung Exynos 7884B or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
6. MediaTek Helio G70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
7. MediaTek Helio G70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
8. MediaTek Helio G70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
9. MediaTek Helio G70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
10. MediaTek Helio G70 or MediaTek Helio P70

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G70 and Exynos 7884B, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish