Exynos 7884B vs Helio G80
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 197K vs 108K
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1560 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|42407
|74423
|GPU
|18521
|44670
|Memory
|28230
|43475
|UX
|6072
|41133
|Total score
|108045
|197851
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
245
Helio G80 +42%
347
Multi-Core Score
891
Helio G80 +43%
1276
|Image compression
|52.1 Mpixels/s
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|7.24 images/s
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|20.1 words/s
|23.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|13.4 images/s
|17.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|6.02 images/s
|8.63 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.06 Mnodes/s
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|283.6 Krows/s
|416 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Helio G80
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
