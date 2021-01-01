Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Helio G80

Exynos 7884B
VS
Helio G80
Exynos 7884B
Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 197K vs 108K
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7884B
vs
Helio G80

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7884B
108045
Helio G80 +83%
197851
CPU 42407 74423
GPU 18521 44670
Memory 28230 43475
UX 6072 41133
Total score 108045 197851
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7884B
245
Helio G80 +42%
347
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7884B
891
Helio G80 +43%
1276
Image compression 52.1 Mpixels/s 79.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection 7.24 images/s 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition 20.1 words/s 23.4 words/s
Machine learning 13.4 images/s 17.4 images/s
Camera shooting 6.02 images/s 8.63 images/s
HTML 5 1.06 Mnodes/s 1.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite 283.6 Krows/s 416 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 53 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Exynos 7884B, or ask any questions
