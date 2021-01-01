Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Helio G88

Exynos 7884B
VS
Helio G88
Exynos 7884B
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 108K
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7884B
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7884B
108678
Helio G88 +78%
192977
CPU 42407 74619
GPU 18521 33985
Memory 28230 42103
UX 6072 43577
Total score 108678 192977
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7884B
243
Helio G88 +38%
335
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7884B
888
Helio G88 +45%
1290
Image compression 52.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 7.24 images/s -
Speech recognition 20.1 words/s -
Machine learning 13.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 6.02 images/s -
HTML 5 1.06 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 283.6 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - MediaTek Helio G88 official site

