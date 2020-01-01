Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Helio P23

Exynos 7884B
Exynos 7884B
VS
Helio P23
Helio P23

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Performs 30% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 103K
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • 47% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7884B +61%
247
Helio P23
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B +5%
905
Helio P23
859
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B +7%
110537
Helio P23
103316

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2019 August 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6763V/CT
Official page - MediaTek Helio P23 official site

