Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Helio P60 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Helio P60

Exynos 7884B
Exynos 7884B
VS
Helio P60
Helio P60

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 172K vs 110K
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Performs 34% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7884B
247
Helio P60 +11%
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B
905
Helio P60 +26%
1139
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B
110537
Helio P60 +56%
172946

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 48
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6771
Official page - Mediatek Helio P60 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (20%)
8 (80%)
Total votes: 10

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 7884B and Samsung Exynos 9611
2. Samsung Exynos 7884B and Samsung Exynos 7904
3. Samsung Exynos 7884B and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
4. Samsung Exynos 7884B and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
5. Samsung Exynos 7884B and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
6. Mediatek Helio P60 and Samsung Exynos 9611
7. Mediatek Helio P60 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
8. Mediatek Helio P60 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
9. Mediatek Helio P60 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
10. Mediatek Helio P60 and MediaTek Helio G85

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P60 and Exynos 7884B, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish