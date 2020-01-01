Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Helio P65 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Helio P65

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 186K vs 110K
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7884B
247
Helio P65 +43%
352
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B
905
Helio P65 +41%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B
110537
Helio P65 +69%
186675

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Helio P65

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 56.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 June 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - MediaTek Helio P65 official site

