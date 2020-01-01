Exynos 7884B vs Helio P70
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
51
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Announced 11-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 190K vs 110K
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1560 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
247
Helio P70 +22%
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
905
Helio P70 +54%
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
110537
Helio P70 +73%
190902
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Helio P70
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|32
|48
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|255 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
