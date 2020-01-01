Exynos 7884B vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
29
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
23
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Announced 4-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 93K
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Performs 91% better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 more cores
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1560 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
247
Helio X20 +7%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B +11%
905
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B +18%
110537
93425
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Helio X20
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|May 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6797
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
