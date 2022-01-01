Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 425 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 425

Exynos 7884B
VS
Snapdragon 425
Exynos 7884B
Snapdragon 425

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 105K vs 61K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Supports 46% higher memory bandwidth (7.8 against 5.34 GB/s)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (1560 vs 1400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7884B
vs
Snapdragon 425

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7884B +72%
105651
Snapdragon 425
61407
CPU 44103 23455
GPU 20595 3087
Memory 30855 13786
UX 9229 20708
Total score 105651 61407
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 52.1 Mpixels/s 26.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection 7.24 images/s 3.52 images/s
Speech recognition 20.1 words/s 10.9 words/s
Machine learning 13.4 images/s 6.44 images/s
Camera shooting 6.02 images/s 2.3 images/s
HTML 5 1.06 Mnodes/s 0.48 Mnodes/s
SQLite 283.6 Krows/s 134.1 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 95% -
Graphics test 1 FPS -
Score 323 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Snapdragon 425

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1560 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 308
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 300
GPU frequency 770 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 24
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.8 Gbit/s 5.34 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MSM8917
Official page Samsung Exynos 7884B official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site

