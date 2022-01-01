Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 105K vs 61K
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
- Supports 46% higher memory bandwidth (7.8 against 5.34 GB/s)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (1560 vs 1400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|44103
|23455
|GPU
|20595
|3087
|Memory
|30855
|13786
|UX
|9229
|20708
|Total score
|105651
|61407
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7884B +96%
247
126
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7884B +116%
896
414
|Image compression
|52.1 Mpixels/s
|26.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|7.24 images/s
|3.52 images/s
|Speech recognition
|20.1 words/s
|10.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|13.4 images/s
|6.44 images/s
|Camera shooting
|6.02 images/s
|2.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.06 Mnodes/s
|0.48 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|283.6 Krows/s
|134.1 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|95%
|-
|Graphics test
|1 FPS
|-
|Score
|323
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Snapdragon 425
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|24
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.8 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7884B official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
