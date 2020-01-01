Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 429 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 429

Exynos 7884B
Exynos 7884B
VS
Snapdragon 429
Snapdragon 429

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
  • Performs 32% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 82K
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B +34%
110537
Snapdragon 429
82250

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Snapdragon 429

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1560 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 504
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 770 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 96
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 48.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SDM429
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Samsung Exynos 7884B
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Samsung Exynos 7884B
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or Samsung Exynos 7884B
4. HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Samsung Exynos 7884B
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Samsung Exynos 7884B
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
8. MediaTek Helio P22 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 429

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 429 and Exynos 7884B, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish