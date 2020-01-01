Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 429
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
- Performs 32% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 82K
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1560 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7884B +46%
247
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B +63%
905
556
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B +34%
110537
82250
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Snapdragon 429
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|32
|96
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|48.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM429
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1