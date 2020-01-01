Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 435 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 435

Exynos 7884B
Exynos 7884B
VS
Snapdragon 435
Snapdragon 435

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 73K
  • Performs 33% better in floating-point computations
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (1560 vs 1400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B +50%
110537
Snapdragon 435
73620

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Snapdragon 435

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 505
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 770 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 96
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MSM8940
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 435 and Exynos 7884B, or ask any questions
