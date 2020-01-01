Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 147K vs 110K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1560 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
247
Snapdragon 460 +3%
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
905
Snapdragon 460 +41%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
110537
Snapdragon 460 +33%
147298
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Snapdragon 460
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|256
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2