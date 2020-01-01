Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 460

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 147K vs 110K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B
110537
Snapdragon 460 +33%
147298

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 770 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 256
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 January 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SM4250-AA
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

