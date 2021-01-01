Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 480

Exynos 7884B
VS
Snapdragon 480
Exynos 7884B
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 110K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7884B
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7884B
110312
Snapdragon 480 +15%
126951
CPU 42407 -
GPU 18521 -
Memory 28230 -
UX 6072 -
Total score 110312 126951

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 52.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 7.24 images/s -
Speech recognition 20.1 words/s -
Machine learning 13.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 6.02 images/s -
HTML 5 1.06 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 283.6 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 770 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 January 2021
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SM4350
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 7884B and Exynos 9611
2. Samsung Exynos 7884B and Exynos 7904
3. Samsung Exynos 7884B and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
4. Samsung Exynos 7884B and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
5. Samsung Exynos 7884B and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 730G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 720G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 460

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Exynos 7884B, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish