Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1560 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 110K
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|42407
|-
|GPU
|18521
|-
|Memory
|28230
|-
|UX
|6072
|-
|Total score
|110312
|126951
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
247
Snapdragon 480 +58%
391
Multi-Core Score
898
Snapdragon 480 +59%
1432
|Image compression
|52.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|7.24 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|20.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|13.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|6.02 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.06 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|283.6 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|January 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4350
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
