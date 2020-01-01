Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 625 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 625

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Announced 3 years and 8 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Performs 94% better in floating-point computations
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7884B +9%
95999
Snapdragon 625
87799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Snapdragon 625

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 506
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 770 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 2 -
Number of ALUs - 96
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MSM8953
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 625 and Exynos 7884B or ask any questions
