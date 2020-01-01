Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 625
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Announced 3 years and 8 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 94% better in floating-point computations
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1560 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7884B +9%
95999
87799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1032
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8953
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
